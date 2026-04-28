Vietnamese in Macau (China) hope for visa, trade policy improvements

The Vietnamese community in Macau (China) has expressed hopes for more favourable visa policies and stronger trade links, as they gathered to mark major national milestones.

Vietnamese Consul General to Hong Kong (China) and Macau Le Duc Hanh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

At a ceremony held on April 26, the Vietnamese Association in Macau commemorated the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026), the 140th International Workers’ Day (May 1), and its own fourth founding anniversary. The event drew representatives of the host administration, diplomatic corps, and a large number of overseas Vietnamese.

Addressing the gathering, Vietnamese Consul General to Hong Kong (China) and Macau Le Duc Hanh highlighted the historic significance of the Great 1975 Spring Victory, describing it as a resounding epic that ended more than three decades of struggle and ushered in an era of independence, unity, and national development.

She commended the association’s dynamic activities over the past year, spanning legal awareness campaigns, cultural exchanges, arts performances, and charity work. These efforts, she noted, have helped promote Vietnamese culture while enhancing the community’s reputation in Macau.

The diplomat also acknowledged the support provided by local authorities, particularly in ensuring safety during natural disasters, raising legal awareness, and facilitating cultural and welfare initiatives. However, she pointed out that Macau’s visa policy for Vietnamese citizens remains less favourable compared to Vietnam’s policy, suggesting that improvements could significantly boost tourism and economic ties.

Citing figures, she noted that the number of Vietnamese visitors to Hong Kong has risen by about 40 percent, alongside robust growth in bilateral trade, while exchanges with Macau remain modest.

President of the association Duong Trung Duc said the event offered an opportunity for the community to reconnect with their roots, strengthen solidarity, and build a cohesive network. After four years, the association has become a shared home fostering mutual support and promoting Vietnamese cultural values abroad.

Participants also underscored the importance of preserving national pride and unity among younger generations. The ceremony featured patriotic songs and performances, creating a warm atmosphere that deepened the community’s connection to their homeland.

VNA