Vietnamese peacekeepers mark April 30 with aid efforts in South Sudan

Marking the 51st anniversary of Reunification Day (April 30, 1975–2026), Vietnamese peacekeeping forces in South Sudan carried out a series of humanitarian and cultural activities to support local communities.

On the occasion, Vietnam’s peacekeeping forces serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) undertook a range of practical activities aimed at improving living conditions in Bentiu.

A delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security, led by Lieutenant Colonel Pham Van Doan, traveled from Juba to Bentiu to coordinate with forces from the Ministry of National Defense stationed in the northern site. Major Tran Viet Cuong, Commander of the Vietnamese peacekeeping force at the mission, was also present on the ground to oversee the activities.

Lieutenant Colonel Pham Van Doan led a Ministry of Public Security mobile task force to Bentiu to take part in meaningful activities marking April 30.

At the Bentiu Protection of Civilians (POC) site, Vietnamese peacekeepers repurposed old wooden pallets to build and donate five sets of tables and chairs, along with 10 sleeping platforms, helping to improve daily living conditions for residents. In addition, they distributed 50 sets of notebooks, 100 clothing items, 300 bottles of mosquito repellent and various hygiene supplies.

Vietnamese peacekeepers make tables and chairs from recycled wooden pallets for local residents in Bentiu.

Peacekeepers from various countries enthusiastically participate in decorating traditional Vietnamese conical hats.

As part of the activities, the Vietnamese contingent organized a cultural exchange program titled “Decorating Conical Hats,” with participation from female peacekeepers representing multiple countries. The activity introduced traditional Vietnamese culture while fostering mutual understanding and promoting the role of women in peacekeeping operations.

These efforts were carried out through close coordination between personnel from Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense and Ministry of Public Security.

Vietnamese peacekeeping forces distribute essential items to residents in the Bentiu Protection of Civilians (POC) area.

Through the exchange activities, Vietnamese peacekeepers also shared with international peacekeepers from various countries and local residents the historical significance of April 30, helping to deepen global understanding of Vietnam’s tradition of peace, solidarity and resilience.

By Pham Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong