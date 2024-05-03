Vietnamese Ministry warned about AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine’s side effects

A representative of the Ministry of Health said that the Ministry was warned about AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine’s side effects.

In response to the news that the Covid-19 vaccine of the UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca was being accused of causing rare effects, a representative of the Ministry of Health today had an answer for the issue.

The pharmaceutical giant is being sued in a class action over claims that its vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, admitted that the AstraZeneca vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTS which is known to cause blood clots and low blood platelet counts.

According to Associate Professor Luong Ngoc Khue, Head of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management, Vietnam prior received a report that AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine has the risk of causing blood clots when administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

He added that initially, when deploying Covid-19 vaccination, the Ministry of Health had been cautious by developing a strict vaccination process. Anyone receiving the shoot must have their blood pressure measured and their health condition was monitored before and after vaccination at medical clinics. The Ministry had been keeping its monitor over the vaccine for a time but the vaccine was observed to have no serious health effects. Therefore, at first, AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine was only administered at medical facilities, but later the vaccine was injected widely, Mr. Luong Ngoc Khue said.

At the same time, most people have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for several years and the vaccine has now lost its effectiveness, so there is no need to worry about side effects leading to blood clots.

Furthermore, along with other Covid-19 vaccines, AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine has been injected in millions of doses in the global fight against the Covid-19 epidemic. During the Covid-19 epidemic, Vietnam ordered 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Southeast Asian country received the AstraZeneca vaccine through sponsorship programs. These vaccines have contributed to the successful fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

AstraZeneca admits its Covid-19 vaccine may cause some side effects including blood clots and low blood platelet counts in very rare cases. The World Health Organization also confirmed that AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine may have side effects.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated By Anh Quan