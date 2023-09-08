Vietnamese government trying to help businesses access credit capital

The Vietnamese government is trying to do its best to help businesses access credit capital.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai yesterday chaired a meeting on solutions to improve the efficiency of businesses' access to credit capital and increase the capital absorption capacity of firms to promote economic growth.

At the end of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai assigned the State Bank of Vietnam to coordinate with relevant ministries, agencies, localities and agencies to implement measures to help companies access credit capital. Moreover, this kind of capital will be poured into priority sectors, key domestic production industries, and fields that create breakthrough development.

Last but not least, the state bank should implement effective measures to reduce lending interest rates, strongly promoting growth for the stabilization of the macro-economy, and control of inflation to ensure the balance of the economy and credit institution safety.

The Deputy Prime Minister requested the Ministry of Finance to operate appropriate fiscal policies to provide assistance to the right businesses and people to support the stimulation of aggregate demand of the economy as well as effectively implement policies to extend and reduce taxes, fees, and charges.

Furthermore, it should accelerate value-added tax refunds for businesses and people and study measures to increase the economy's ability to absorb capital through fiscal policies to support people and businesses while carefully calculating the extent and method of raising capital to stimulate economic growth to ensure the effective use of loans, the ability to repay loans, and the national financial stability.

The Deputy Prime Minister also assigned the Ministry of Construction to coordinate with ministries, agencies and localities to continue to accelerate the progress of reviewing and removing difficulties and obstacles for real estate projects. Responsible agencies must implement solutions to strongly promote public investment disbursement, soon put projects into operation, and stimulate private sector investment and spending.