Vietnamese enterprises encouraged to invest in Algeria

Vietnam and Algeria hope to enhance intergovernmental projects and cooperation in several areas, heard a meeting in Hanoi on July 26 between Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Algeria's Minister of War Veterans and Rights Holders Laid Rebigua who attended the state mourning of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Algeria's Minister of War Veterans and Rights Holders Laid Rebigua, Hanoi, July 26 (Photo: VNA)

The Algierian official expressed his condolences on the passing of the late leader, highlighting his position in both Vietnam and Algeria.

The Vietnamese minister thanked the sound sentiment of Algeria for the deceased and emphasised the deep bond between the two nations. He noted that Vietnam and Algeria share a strong traditional friendship and cooperation in trade, diplomacy, agriculture, industry, and construction. This partnership is facilitated by the Vietnam-Algeria intergovernmental committee, which has held 12 meetings to discuss various cooperative initiatives.

The 12th meeting, held in Hanoi in October 2023, resulted in 15 draft memoranda and commitments to regular delegation exchanges to strengthen mutual understanding. Recent activities included discussions with Vinfast automaker and the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Institute of Traditional Medicine Research.

Additionally, locality-to-locality cooperation has been strengthened, exemplified by a twinning and cooperation agreement between Dien Bien province in Vietnam and Algeria's Batna province.

As the chair of the Vietnam-Algeria Intergovernmental Committee, the Ministry of Construction will continue to promote cooperation in the agreed areas and implement the outcomes of the 12th meeting, enhancing the bilateral relationship.

Minister Nghi expressed his hope for increased cooperation and experience sharing, particularly in the housing sector.

The Algerian Minister affirmed the long-standing and strong cooperative relationship between the two countries, demonstrated by 21 agreements signed. Algeria has also fostered bilateral visits and cooperation in energy, law, and other fields.

He expressed his commitment to further promoting Vietnam-Algeria intergovernmental projects, enhancing trade and investment, and encouraging Vietnamese businesses to invest in Algeria's commercial market.

Nghi reiterated Vietnam's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Algeria, aiming to elevate the bilateral relationship to new heights.

