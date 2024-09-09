Vietnamese doctors successfully perform treatment for foreign child patient

The Children's Hospital 2 in HCMC successfully performed treatment for a 15-year-old Australian girl who went into a sudden cardiac arrest with multiple organ dysfunction syndromes while traveling in Vietnam.

The patient receives ECMO life support before taking a medical flight.

The girl whose name is C.L.G received a heart transplant around 1.5 years ago due to the dilated cardiomyopathy and is taking anti-rejection medications.

On September 4, while traveling in Vietnam, she vomited a lot and had bellyache and tiredness. She deeply developed shock at the time of admission with a reduction in cardiac pump function, elevated levels of cardiac enzymes, acute liver failure, and kidney failure.

The patient was transferred to the Intensive care department and Poison control center of the Children's Hospital 2 in HCMC for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support, continuous blood purification, and plasma exchange.

After three days of intensive treatment, the patient was stabilized and transferred to the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, Australia on September 8.

The patient is safely transferred to the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, Australia.

By Giao Linh – Translated by Kim Khanh