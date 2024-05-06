Vietnamese culture, handicraft products attract visitors at Paris Fair 2024

Vietnamese businesses are taking part in the Foire de Paris (Paris Fair) in the capital of France, a showcase of culture and food from around the world that runs from May 1-12.

Vietnamese booth at Paris fair (Photo: VNA)

They brought to the fair a range of items including traditional handicrafts, silk products, processed fruits and Vietnamese banh mi (baguette), which have made Vietnam's pavilions outstanding and attractive to visitors.

A special lion dance performance along with traditional performances by Vietnamese artists also attracted the attention of audience here.

Nguyen Thi Nhu Y, an owner of An Tam handicraft business in Hanoi, said that her handicraft products made of buffalo horn and clam shells are always favoured by customers. She went on to say that bamboo and rattan products are both beautiful and environmentally friendly, so they are also well responded to by international customers.

Tang Thanh Son, deputy director of the Vietnamese Culture Centre in France said the center has coordinated with domestic enterprises to popularise the diverse culture of the Southeast Asian country.

Steven Abajoli, Director of the Paris Fair, said the fair offers an opportunity for participating countries to introduce their traditional crafts, helping their handicraft items shine to the French public.

Speaking highly of the presence of the Vietnamese pavilions at the fair, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang expressed his hope that activities to promote the country’s image at major fairs in France, including the Paris Fair, will help the French people understand more about Vietnamese culture, cuisine, and tourism, contributing to promoting stronger cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

The Paris Fair is the biggest in France for family space, cuisine, creativity, and traditional crafts. Organizers expect this year's event, with 1,250 booths, to attract about 400,000 visitors.

