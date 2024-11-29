International

Vietnam welcomes Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement: Spokeswoman

Vietnam welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah , Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on November 28.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang

Vietnam calls on all parties involved to immediately implement the agreement towards long-term and sustainable peace in the region, and ensuring security, safety, and well-being of the people, she added.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang made the statement in response to a reporter's question regarding the recent deal between the two sides.

Vietnam supports all efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and end conflicts, contributing to creating a peaceful and stable environment in the Middle East, the official said.

