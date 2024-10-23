Vietnam unveils national blockchain strategy until 2030

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc has signed Decision No.1236/QD-TTg about the National Strategy on the Application and Development of Blockchain Technology to 2025, with a Vision to 2030.

The government releases the national strategy on the application and development of Blockchain technology until 2030



Accordingly, the National Strategy on the Application and Development of Blockchain Technology to 2025, with a Vision to 2030 (Strategy) outlines that by 2030, Vietnam will have transformed into a leading country in the region as to blockchain technology, and to have an international position in researching, deploying, applying, and exploiting this important technology.

The goal is to equip Vietnam with the capacity to master and apply blockchain technology in all socio-economic fields, realizing the goal of Vietnam becoming a stable and prosperous digital nation.

Specific objectives of the Strategy by 2025 include

establishing a foundation for blockchain technology development,

forming a Vietnamese blockchain infrastructure that ensures compliance with legal regulations on network security, information security, and personal data protection to serve the development, deployment, operation, and maintenance of blockchain applications,

supporting interoperability, integration, and sharing between blockchains,

supporting state management of blockchain application and development activities,

promoting research and development of blockchain applications at three national innovation centers,

building and upgrading 10 research and training institutions to develop a human resources strategy for blockchain technology,

integrating blockchain technology into training programs at universities, colleges, vocational schools, and research institutions.

Additionally, a "Blockchain+" ecosystem will be formed through the application of blockchain technology in various sectors such as finance and banking, transportation, healthcare, education and training, commerce, logistics, post and telecommunications, industrial production, energy, tourism, agriculture, public service provision, and other fields.

By 2030, the target is to consolidate and expand the national blockchain infrastructure to provide services both domestically and internationally; and to enact standards for the application and development of blockchain in Vietnam.

Vietnam aims to be among the leading countries in the region and the world in researching, applying, and developing blockchain. It plans to build 20 reputable blockchain brands for platforms, products, and services based on blockchain technology in the region.

The Strategy also states that it will maintain the operation of at least three centers/special zones for piloting blockchain technology in major cities to form a national blockchain network, prioritizing implementation in units that have experience in deploying local blockchain networks. Vietnam also intends to have representatives in the top 10 blockchain training and research institutions in the Asia region.

To achieve these goals, the Strategy devises solutions to build and perfect the legal framework in order to create a favorable environment for the application and development of blockchain.

This is supposed to aid in reviewing, researching, and assessing the impact of the current legal corridor on blockchain solutions and applications; researching and developing policies and standards for blockchain platforms, products, applications, and services; ensuring the interoperability and openness of parties participating in transactions based on blockchain technology.

The government also identifies the need to build a mechanism for managing, using, and developing the platform for governing and operating the Vietnamese blockchain infrastructure; develop Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platforms; and build mechanisms for operating, exploiting, and interacting as well as interconnecting between various types of blockchain networks operating on the Vietnamese blockchain infrastructure.

Simultaneously, the government will gather Vietnamese digital technology enterprises to build blockchain platforms to promote information sharing and enhance competitive capacity with foreign enterprises.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Tam