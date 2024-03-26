Vietnam, UK agree to better tap cooperation potential

To further tap cooperation potential of both sides, the Deputy FM suggested the two foreign ministries promote all-level delegation exchanges, and effectively put in place cooperation mechanisms.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) receives visiting Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Philip Barton (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and visiting Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Philip Barton shared the view on the need for Vietnam and the UK to enhance cooperation in various spheres.

At their meeting in Hanoi on March 25, the officials suggested the two countries foster collaboration in finance, banking, education-training, science-technology, and maritime economy, among other fields.

They agreed that the two countries should optimize opportunities generated by the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), and step up coordination and mutual support at regional and international organizations and forums like the United Nations, and within the frameworks of the ASEAN-UK relationship and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Hang noted with pleasure the positive development of the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership, especially in politics, foreign affairs, trade, investment, security, national defense, and education-training.

Notably, the two sides successfully organized activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties last year, she added.

To further tap cooperation potential of both sides, the Deputy FM suggested the two foreign ministries promote all-level delegation exchanges, and effectively put in place cooperation mechanisms.

Hang appreciated the UK’s support for Vietnam within the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) backed by the Group of Seven (G7), and called on the country to continue its assistance in terms of capital, technology and high-quality personnel training.

For his part, Barton affirmed that the UK attaches importance to strengthening its strategic partnership with Vietnam in its policy towards the Asia-Pacific.

The UK will maintain its support for Vietnam in climate change response, sustainable economic development and biodiversity preservation in the Mekong Delta, he said, promising to closely coordinate with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and partners to accelerate the implementation of cooperation plans within the JETP, particularly those on offshore wind power development in which the UK has strengths.

Regarding regional and international issues of shared concern, Barton stressed the significance of ensuring security, safety and freedom of aviation and overflight, and observing international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in all seas and oceans, including the East Sea and the Red Sea.

