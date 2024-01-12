Vietnam strengthens ties with India’s Gujarat state

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on January 11 received Chief Minister of India’s Gujarat state Bhupendra Patel, on the occasion of his attendance at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit held from January 9-12.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (R) receives Chief Minister of India’s Gujarat state Bhupendra Patel (Photo: VNA)

Mr. Quang stressed that cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and Gujarat are being opened up, especially since the launch of direct flights between the state and Vietnam’s two major cities of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in November 2022, with a frequency of 14 flights a week; and as many Gujarat-based corporations plan to invest in the Southeast Asian country.

He proposed the chief minister continue paying attention to boosting the two sides’ cooperation, including stepping up delegation exchanges, increasing the efficiency of economic, trade and investment ties, speeding up negotiations to raise flight frequency, and strengthening collaboration between the two countries’ localities.

Bhupendra Patel expressed heed to information shared by Deputy PM Quang about the Vietnamese situation, particularly its mechanisms and policies to create favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from India, in the fields it has needs such as energy, infrastructure, seaport, oil and gas, innovation, green economy, and digital transformation.

According to him, there is huge potential for cooperation and investment for Vietnamese businesses in Gujarat, as the state is located in an important geographical location in the Asian - Middle East – European infrastructure connectivity.

Deputy PM Quang took the occasion to invite Bhupendra Patel to visit Vietnam to seek collaboration potential and opportunities, and the latter accepted the invitation.

