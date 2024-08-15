Vietnam sets up national medical council

The Prime Minister recently issued a decision on the establishment of the National Medical Council which is tasked with giving independent capacity assessment in medical profession.

Under the decision, taking effect from August 13, chairman of the council is a leader from the Ministry of Health (MoH), while there are one standing vice chairman, and two vice chairmen who are the directors of the MoH’s Department of Medical Service Administration, and Administration of Science, Technology and Training.

They are appointed by the Prime Minister as proposed by the Minister of Health.Members of the Hanoi-based council include representatives from medical facilities, training establishments and associations, and experts.

