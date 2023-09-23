Vietnam, Saudi Arabia intensify relations

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc has expressed his hope for stronger Vietnam-Saudi Arabia cooperative ties in the fields of diplomacy, economy, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

That was among others for mutual benefits as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world.

Attending a ceremony to mark the 93rd anniversary of Saudi Arabia’s National Day (September 23) in Hanoi on September 22, the Vietnamese diplomat spoke highly of the significant development in the bilateral ties, with the highlights being the first visit to Vietnam by Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in March 2022 and the first political consultation between the two foreign ministries in Saudi Arabia in February 2023.

He described economic cooperation as a bright spot in the bilateral relations, elaborating that two-way trade reached US$2.7 billion in 2022, a year-on-year surge of 32.4%, while the figure was estimated at US$1.6 billion in the first seven months of this year, up 7.4% from the same period in 2022.

Most recently, the Vietnam – Saudi Arabia Business Forum was organized, drawing the attention of more than 750 enterprises and localities from both sides, he added.

Congratulating Saudi Arabia on its National Day, Ngoc said that with a kaleidoscope of cultural and religious heritages, Saudi Arabia has enjoyed rosy development over the past time.

Saudi Arabia is not only the world’s leading oil power, but also a modern, proactive and creative nation which is promoting transformation and diversification of economic models with an array of ambitious super projects as the highlights, Ngoc said, expressing his belief that with the will and determination, Saudi Arabia will complete the projects soon, making contributions to realising its Saudi Vision 2030 so as to raise its status as the heart of the Arab and Islamic world and a global investment hub connecting Asia and Europe.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Ambassador Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlw affirmed the Vietnam – Saudi Arabia cooperation over the past 24 years has left imprints on the development processes in each nation, saying the bilateral ties have developed strongly through collaboration in various sectors as well as effective coordination at international forums.

The ambassador said he wishes the Vietnamese Government and people will gain more achievements, and the bilateral relations will be elevated to a new height in the coming years.