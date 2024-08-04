Vietnam, RoK step up cooperation in digital transformation, AI

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung paid a working trip to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in early August, aiming at bolstering cooperation between the two countries in the areas of digital transformation and AI.

At a working session with Minister of Science and ICT Lee Jong-ho, Minister Hung stressed that Vietnam is promoting economic growth based on digital technology, as well as boosting the development of IT and communications, particularly Artificial Narrow Intelligence and Specialised AI - the areas that need international cooperation in policy sharing and human resources training.

The two ministers discussed cooperation measures on the basis of the visions and policies to boost digital innovation for growth and pledged to enhance cooperation in the domains of ICT, with the focus given to AI research and development, and high-quality human resources training for the semiconductor technology.

The Vietnamese minister also had discussions with representatives from the RoK’s Digital Platform Government, the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT)’s National Information Society Agency, the Korea Internet & Security Agency, and the National IT Industry, who provided the Vietnamese side with information related to the RoK’s ICT policy research and making.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung and Korean Minister of Science and ICT Lee Jong-ho (Photo: VNA)

During his stay in the country on August 1-2, Minister Hung visited and had a working session with the Seoul Cyber University (SCU) and attended the inaugural ceremony for the coordination training office between Vietnam’s Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology and the SCU. He congratulated the two establishments for their effective cooperation and highlighted that the SCU’s digital university model is an advanced one and an example for Vietnamese universities.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Information and Communications joined hands with the MSIT and related associations of the two nations to organize the Vietnam – RoK digital forum, drawing the participation of 20 technology firms from Vietnam, and 150 representatives from RoK associations and enterprises.

This was an opportunity for the Vietnamese ICT business community to promote trade and seek international partners in the RoK. Besides, it also helped promote coordination and sharing of policies, initiatives, and advanced technology measures between the two nations.

Minister Hung also had talks with Vietnamese students who are studying ICT, and visited FPT representative office in the RoK.

