Vietnam Report announces top 500 most profitable enterprises

Vietnam Report JSC has freshly announced the top 500 most profitable enterprises in Vietnam (PROFIT500) and the top 10 reputable companies in the food, beverage, retail, finance, and packaging sectors for 2024.

A screenshot of the rankings published on the website profit500.vn.

Leading the 2024 PROFIT500 ranking are prominent enterprises such as the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

The top 10 most profitable private companies in Vietnam for 2024 include names like the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Vingroup JSC, Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank), and Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk).

Meanwhile, the most reputable companies in the dairy and dairy products category of the food and beverage sector include Vinamilk, TH Group, FrieslandCampina Vietnam, International Dairy Products JSC (LOF), and Nutifood.

First introduced in 2017, the PROFIT500 is based on independent research and assessments aligned with international standards. The 2024 rankings were determined objectively, considering the 2023 pre-tax profit, business efficiency in 2023-2024, and other criteria such as asset scale, capital size, workforce, revenue growth potential, profitability, and media reputation.

Vu Dang Vinh, CEO of Vietnam Report, said that amidst global economic uncertainties and risks, the recognition of the most profitable firms is increasingly valued by businesses, investors, and the public.

On this occasion, Vietnam Report also released the bilingual "Vietnam Earnings Insight 2024", offering a comprehensive view of the country’s macroeconomic situation, growth potential, consumer trends, market dynamics, and strategies for adaptation and development in the new era.

Vietnamplus