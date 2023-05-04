Vietnam records 2,233 new cases of Covid-19, including 130 severe patients

The Ministry of Health announced that 2,233 new Covid-19 infections were recorded nationwide on May 4, increasing over 1,000 cases compared to the previous day.

On May 4, additional 809 patients have recovered from the disease. However, the number of severe cases under treatment has remained high rate.

Number of cumulative Covid-19 cases nationwide until now, Vietnam has had more than 11.56 million infections, ranked 13 out of 230 countries and territories worldwide. Besides, more than 10.62 million people have recovered from the disease.

Currently, there have been 130 severe Covid-19 patients in the country on oxygen and mechanical ventilation.

The country confirmed 43,195 deaths from coronavirus so far, accounting for 0.4 percent of the total number of infections.

Regarding Covid-19 vaccination, the country has not run any Covid-19 doses on May 3. Up to now, Vietnam has used a total number of more than 266.2 million doses.