HCMC cultivates new generation of readers during lifelong learning week

As part of HCMC’s Lifelong Learning Week, schools are fostering a reading culture with innovative activities like contests, modern libraries, and daily reading sessions to cultivate students’ self-study skills.

Students at Tan Binh High School (Tan Son Nhi Ward, HCMC) are participating in the “Write a Book Review” competition (Photo: SGGP)

On October 9, Tan Binh High School held the closing ceremony for its “Write a Book Review” competition. Organized by the school’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in collaboration with the library and the Literature Club, the contest provided a vibrant platform for students to share their favorite books and, in doing so, help spread a passion for reading throughout the school.

According to Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, a youth affairs assistant at the school, students were given the creative freedom to choose a book they loved, write a personal reflection, and even design a new cover for it.

“Starting this academic year, we’ve implemented a no-mobile-phone policy on campus, so we want to encourage students to form a new habit: visiting the library,” Ms. Huong explained. “We’ve found that when good books are recommended by peers, it’s far more effective than when they are recommended by teachers.”

12th grader Tran Ngoc Bao Vi found the experience enriching. “The competition helped me learn how to research, organize my ideas, and express my feelings with the right words,” she said. “It was great practice for my critical thinking and helped me gain confidence in sharing my own perspective.”

Meanwhile, right after the launch ceremony for Lifelong Learning Week, schools in Phu Loi Ward implemented many practical activities such as building a digital learning resource repository, strengthening digital library activities, and promoting the application of information technology in organizing classes on skills, reading methods, and methods of collecting and processing information for students.

Phu Hoa 3 Primary School has implemented the “5-Finger Rule for Reading,” a simple technique to help children choose books at the right difficulty level. The school also dedicates the first 10 minutes of every school day to reading, creating a shared, positive experience around books.

In addition, the school organizes talks, introduces new books, and holds quiz games with prizes to help students better understand the value of books and inspire a love for reading and lifelong self-learning.

At Tran Nguyen Han High School in Tam Thang Ward, the focus has been on creating a modern, welcoming library that serves as a hub for learning. The space is equipped with tablets, laptops, and proper lighting to make it a comfortable and inviting place for students.

To further promote its collection of over 7,000 books in many genres, such as textbooks, subject reference books, psychology – life skills books, stories, novels, art books, law books, the library uses a fanpage and student clubs. In late August, it even hosted a “Self-Study with the Library Week,” where students who used the space to review for exams received small gifts and were entered into a lucky draw, successfully gamifying the act of studying.

To build a sustainable reading habit, Principal Phan Van Quang of Dong Da Primary School said his school has launched a book donation drive to establish “shared bookshelves” in every classroom. This is paired with in-class lessons that emphasize the importance of self-directed learning and mastering technology.

In parallel, classroom educational activities are integrated with propaganda about the meaning and role of self-study and mastering knowledge and technology. Some other activities such as writing reviews, drawing pictures, storytelling, and collecting reading slips are also organized to stimulate creativity and maintain reading habits for students.

These school-level initiatives are part of the broader city-wide effort. The 2025 Lifelong Learning Week, which ran from October 1-7, was centered on the theme “Learn to develop oneself, master knowledge and technology, and contribute to building a strong and prosperous country.”

The week implemented many activities such as workshops, practical seminars, digital skills competitions training classes, and guidance on skills for searching and using information safely and effectively on the internet for students.

Principals believe these efforts are foundational. “Forming a reading habit helps students develop self-discipline, enhance their knowledge, and grow into well-rounded, productive citizens,” said Principal Le Thi Kim Thuy of Phu Hoa 3 Primary School (Phu Loi Ward).

At Tran Nguyen Han High School, the commitment to this philosophy is embedded in the curriculum. The school now offers “Self-Study in the Library” as a free, optional component of its full-day program. Vice Principal Phan Thi My Hanh explained that this gives students a structured opportunity to proactively pursue their own interests.

Furthermore, the school has made library use a key performance indicator; each class is encouraged to visit the library at least once per semester, and this criterion is considered when awarding the prestigious “advanced class” title, effectively weaving a reading culture into the school’s fabric of achievement.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam