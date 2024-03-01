Business

Vietnam pours capital into 17 new investment projects overseas in Jan-Feb

Vietnamese enterprises invested over US$25 million in 17 new projects aboard in the first two months of 2024, equal to 21.7 percent of the capital registered in the same period last year, according to the MPI’s Foreign Investment Agency.

Vietnamese company introducing products at a trade event (Photo: VNA)

There were 11 nations and territories receiving Vietnamese investments, with the US ranking first (26.6 percent), followed by New Zealand (23.5 percent), and Germany (21.5 percent).

The capital focuses on eight industries, mainly wholesale and retail (39.4 percent), real estate business (21.5 percent), and construction (20 percent).

In the period, Vietnamese investors did not make adjustments for their existing projects.

As of February 20, Vietnam had had 1,716 valid investment projects abroad, with a combined capital of over $22.1 billion, mainly in mining, agriculture, forestry and fisheries. Laos ranks first among the countries and territories receiving Vietnamese investments, accounting for 24.8 percent of the total, followed by Cambodia (13.2 percent), and Venezuela (8.3 percent).

