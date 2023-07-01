Vietnam officially apply personal data protection regulations from July 1

The regulations on the protection of personal data as per Decree No. 13/2023/ND-CP dated April 17, 2023 of the Government officially took effect from July 1.

Accordingly, the Decree stipulates personal data protection and personal data protection responsibilities of relevant agencies, organizations and individuals.

The Division of Cybersecurity and High-tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security is responsible for personal data protection as per the decree. Personal data protection means prevention and detection-related activities, and the division will issue penalties on violators of personal data protection regulations in accordance with the law.

The Personal Data Protection Decree prohibits the processing of personal data contrary to the provisions of the law on the protection of personal data and the processing of personal data that affect national security, social order and safety, and legitimate rights and interests of other organizations and individuals.

Moreover, those processing personal data to obstruct the personal data protection activities of competent authorities or those taking advantage of personal data protection activities to violate the law will receive penalties.

Notably, the Decree stipulates the protection of personal data in the business of marketing services, introducing advertising products. It states that organizations and individuals providing marketing services and introducing advertising for their products may only use the personal data of customers collected through their business activities to provide marketing services and introduce advertising products upon customers’ consent.

Furthermore, customers must be clear about what method, form and frequency individuals and organizations use their personal data for advertising products.

Organizations and individuals providing marketing services and introducing advertising products are responsible for the use of the personal data of customers for the advertisement of products in accordance with regulations.