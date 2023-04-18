Vietnam, Mozambique step up multifaceted cooperation

Son spoke highly of the positive development of multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Mozambique over the past years, notably the online high-level talks between Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) Party and President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, and the Vietnam visit by President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Bias in June 2022.

He suggested that both sides should adopt measures to promote bilateral relations, such as facilitating the exchange of delegations at all levels, actively sharing experience and offering mutual support at multilateral forums, especially at a time when Mozambique is assuming the role of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2023-2024 tenure.

Regarding economic, trade and investment cooperation, Son suggested the Mozambican Government continue to create favorable conditions for Viettel's activities in the nation, including its participation in digital transformation projects of the Mozambican Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

He affirmed that Vietnam is ready to export products of its strength such as rice, food, consumer goods, garments, and footwear to Mozambique and wants the two sides to actively create favorable conditions for their businesses to connect and study each other's market.

The Mozambican minister affirmed that the African nation always treasures its traditional friendship with Vietnam and hopes to strengthen multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in state management, education and training, telecommunications, to bring economic, trade and investment collaboration to be on a par with political ties between the two nations.

She pledged to create favorable conditions for Viettel’s operations in Mozambique and thanked the Vietnamese Government for assisting the successful implementation of agricultural projects in her country.

At the talks, the two sides also agreed that despite positive developments, the relationship between the two countries has not yet matched the potential and wishes of their leaders. In that spirit, they pledged to work together to prepare well for the 4th meeting of the Vietnam - Mozambique Intergovernmental Committee to be held in Maputo, Mozambique, this May. This is an important occasion to review and set forth new orientations, contributing to improving the efficiency of bilateral cooperation.

The Mozambican diplomat thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its initiative to organise the online talks and looked forward to welcoming Son in Mozambique soon.