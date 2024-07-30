Vietnam makes strides in gene resource conservation

The Science-Technology Ministry yesterday held the conference “Evaluating Results of the Gene Resource Conservation and Sustainable Use Program in the 2015-2024 Period” in Hanoi.

According to the report from the Ministry of Science and Technology, in the last 10 years, the program has achieved impressive results in preserving and developing the gene resource in Vietnam, contributing to the national socio-economic growth as well as environmental protection and national defense and security.

Until 2023, a total of 80,911 gene resources have been collected and preserved through various conservation and sustainable use tasks. These include

47,772 agricultural plant gene resources,

5,768 forestry plant gene resources,

7,039 medicinal plant gene resources,

891 livestock gene resources,

391 fishery gene resources,

19,050 microbial gene resources

7,000 medicinal gene resources.

Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat emphasized the need to focus on perfecting the National Gene Data Management System and the National Gene Bank Network in the coming period. Additionally, he called for increased investment in facilities and technical infrastructure for gene preservation centers.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the importance of effectively exploiting and developing the restored and conserved gene resources to serve economic and social development while creating jobs for local people.

He also stressed the need to select gene resources with valuable, rare, and economically significant traits for further research to create unique Vietnamese varieties, thus developing key products for export and domestic consumption.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam