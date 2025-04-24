Vietnam, Laos agree to continue realising cooperation agreements

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Khac Dinh received a delegation of the Lao National Assembly led by Chairman of its Foreign Affairs Committee Sanya Praseuth in Hanoi on April 23.

At the meeting between Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh (R) and a delegation of the Lao National Assembly led by Chairman of its Foreign Affairs Committee Sanya Praseuth (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Khac Dinh expressed his hope that the two Parties, States, and peoples will maintain close ties, experience sharing, and mutual support as they move forward on new paths of development.

At the meeting, the Vice Chairman of the National Assembly extended his best wishes to the Lao delegation on the occasion of their traditional new year Bunpimay, and his regards to Lao NA President Saysomphone Phomvihane, Vice President Chaleun Yiapaoher, and other Lao legislators

Congratulating the Lao Party, State, and people on their achievements in socio-economic development and in reorganising the political system, the host expressed his belief that the two Parties, States, and peoples will maintain close ties, experience sharing, and mutual support as they move forward on new paths of development.

The Vice Chairman of the National Assembly also praised the coordination in compiling and publishing the book on 50 years of relations between the two NAs. He emphasised that the publication is especially meaningful as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the two legislatures’ relations and the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s first general election.

The NA Vice Chairman urged both sides to continue to work closely and expedite the finalisation of the draft to publish the book soon. He stressed that the book will be a valuable resource that systematises and highlights the fine relationship between the two legislative bodies, helping educate the younger generations of both countries on this good relationship.

Mr. Sanya Praseuth affirmed that the Lao NA places great importance on the compilation and publication of the book, viewing it as a key document that will help widely promote and raise public awareness of the close-knit Vietnam–Laos relationship.

He expressed his hope that the two sides will maintain close coordination to promptly complete the remaining stages of compiling and publishing the book, ensuring both progress and quality.

The official also showed his hope that both sides will continue to cooperate closely to realise the cooperation agreements and measures agreed upon by their high-ranking leaders, so that the bilateral relationship will flourish and bear fruit in the time to come.

Vietnamplus