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Japanese PM highlights outcomes of visits to Vietnam, Australia

Notably, in Vietnam, Japan introduced the first project under its “Power Asia” initiative, unveiled last month, to support the country’s crude oil supply.

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (Photo: Viet Chung)

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has underscored the success of her recent visits to Vietnam and Australia, highlighting strengthened cooperation in economic security.

Speaking to the press in Canberra on May 4, the Japanese PM stressed that during her visits to Vietnam and Australia, in addition to deepening personal trust among leaders, she and the leaders were able to reach agreement on advancing concrete cooperation toward their shared objective of enhancing national resilience and autonomy, and becoming stronger and more prosperous together as a region.

In the field of economic security, the sides announced cooperation documents aimed at ensuring stable energy supplies, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and strengthening the sustainability of supply chains for rare earths and other critical minerals, an important achievement amid ongoing instability in the Middle East.

Notably, in Vietnam, Japan introduced the first project under its “Power Asia” initiative, unveiled last month, to support the country’s crude oil supply. Medical supplies manufactured by Japanese firms in Vietnam are also set to be exported to Japan. Ensuring stable energy supplies for Vietnam - an important regional supply chain hub - is expected to contribute to economic stability and livelihoods in both countries.

The Prime Minister added that in-depth discussions were also held on regional developments and security cooperation. The sides agreed to step up coordination on strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific, including East Asia, and to further deepen security ties.

Regarding the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP) initiative, first advanced by late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a decade ago, Takaichi said she highlighted its evolution in a keynote speech in Vietnam. She stressed the need for countries to enhance autonomy and resilience in response to global changes, while promoting practical cooperation to build a stronger, more prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Building on the outcomes of the visits, Japan will continue to work closely with regional partners to advance FOIP cooperation with the aim of jointly building a stronger and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

VNA

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi national resilience and autonomy economic security

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