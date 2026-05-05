Top leader departs Hanoi for state visit to India

The visit takes place as Vietnam and India mark the 10th anniversary of the elevation of bilateral ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam departed Hanoi on May 5 for a State visit to India. (Photo: VNA/VNS)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, departed Hanoi on May 5 for a three-day state visit to India.

The visit is made at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Members of the delegation include Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policies and Strategies; General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; Le Hoai Trung, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Tran Luu Quang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering W. Sherpa has underscored the significance of the upcoming state visit to India by General Secretary and President Lam, describing it as a key opportunity to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The visit takes place as Vietnam and India mark the 10th anniversary of the elevation of bilateral ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Sherpa said the Indian Government attaches great importance to the visit, expressing confidence that high-level engagements in New Delhi will inject fresh momentum into an already robust and forward-looking relationship.

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