Vietnam–Japan ties open new strategic cooperation opportunities

The ongoing state visit to Vietnam by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is expected to provide fresh momentum for bilateral economic cooperation, as both countries look to expand into new strategic sectors amid global supply chain shifts.

Economic cooperation remains a core pillar of bilateral ties

Economic cooperation continues to serve as a strong pillar in relations between Vietnam and Japan. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan remains one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners, with bilateral trade maintaining steady and balanced growth. Trade turnover reached approximately US$52 billion in 2025, up 11 percent compared to 2024 and doubling from 2014 levels.

On the evening of May 1, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae arrived in Hanoi, beginning her official visit to Vietnam.

In terms of foreign direct investment (FDI), Japan currently has more than 5,700 valid projects in Vietnam, with total registered capital nearing US$79 billion, ranking third among 153 countries and territories investing in the country.

Japan is also Vietnam’s largest provider of official development assistance (ODA), with total loans reaching about JPY2,550 billion (over US$23 billion) by the end of fiscal year 2025, accounting for more than 26 percent of the Government’s total foreign borrowing commitments.

Labor cooperation remains another key area, with Vietnam sending the largest number of workers among 15 countries participating in labor export programs to Japan, totaling around 310,000 people.

Moving toward new strategic sectors

Looking ahead, both sides are aiming to expand cooperation into new strategic sectors. According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu, the visit by Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is expected to further deepen and operationalize the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Canon Que Vo Factory in Bac Ninh Province

Japan is expected to continue encouraging its businesses to invest in Vietnam, particularly in high-tech industries such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, renewable energy, and green infrastructure, along with other strategic technology sectors.

In addition, both countries are set to enhance cooperation in defense and security, human resource development, people-to-people exchanges, and local-level partnerships.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently regards Japan as a leading partner and a trusted, sincere friend in achieving its development goals.

Both sides will also step up high-level exchanges and delegation visits, creating favorable conditions to effectively implement key pillars of bilateral relations, including cooperation in emerging fields.

To facilitate travel between the two countries, the Vietnamese Government issued Resolution No. 44/NQ-CP in 2023, granting visa exemptions of up to 45 days for citizens of 12 countries, including Japan. Meanwhile, Japan has eased visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens, simplifying short-term visa applications and introducing e-visas for group tourists traveling through designated agencies.

Ahead of the visit, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki emphasized that the trip aims to strengthen trust between the two countries’ leaders, review achievements under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and confirm key areas of cooperation moving forward.

A highlight of the visit will be Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s policy speech at Vietnam National University, Hanoi, on the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) strategy. This will mark the first time since 2020 that a Japanese prime minister delivers a policy address in Vietnam, underscoring Japan’s recognition of ASEAN’s central role, Vietnam’s strategic importance in the region, and the country’s ongoing reforms.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong