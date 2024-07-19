Vietnam could handle over 2.9 million tons of seafood per year via ports by 2030

A conference to announce the decision of the Prime Minister on approving the Master plan for the fishery port system, shelter areas during storms in the period of 2021 – 2030, a vision to 2050 was held this morning.

The conference was organized in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre this morning.

Accordingly, by 2030, the whole country will have 173 fishing ports, comprising 39 type I fishery ports, 80 type II fishery ports and 54 type III fishery ones to meet the demand of loading a total number of seafood of up to around 2,983 million tons per year together with 160 storm shelter areas able to accomodate around 90,600 fishing boats.

In addition, there will be 141 fishery ports inland meeting the requirement of handling around 2.75 million tons of seafood per year and 125 shelter areas for around 73,940 fishing vessels.

Besides, as for the islands, there shall be 32 fishery ports meeting the requirement of handling around 233,000 tons of seafood per year and 35 shelter areas for around 16,660 fishing vessels.

On the other hand, following the plan up to 2050, the whole country will have 180 fishing ports of all kinds. Of which, the type II fishery ports shall be lifted to seven ones to meet the demand of handling around three million tons of seafood per year.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien speaks at the conference this morning.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that Vietnam has a 3,260-kilometer long coastline with an over one million square kilometer exclusive economic zone and over 3,000 islands, including the Paracel Islands and Spratly Islands.

The East Sea plays an important strategic position on the international maritime trade route.

During the passing years, the seafood sector has become one of the key economic ones contributing the socio-economic development of the country with a total seafood output every year of around 8.3 million tons to 8.5 million tons and an export turnover of around US$8.5 billion to US$9.5 billion.

Up to now, the whole country has had 92 out of 125 fishing ports being invested and upgraded. Of these, 76 fishing ports in 26 provinces and cities have been announced to open by the Law on Fisheries.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is closely collaborating with localities to continue to review and identify expected capital demand for projects, and assigned investment missions following the Master plan.

Notably, it is important to review the demand investment of 18 fishery port systems and shelter areas for prioritized fishing vessels in the period of 2021 – 2030, added Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong