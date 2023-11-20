Vietnam commits cooperation with IOM: Ambassador

Vietnam has supported and committed to boosting cooperation with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to carry out the Global Compact for Migration (GCM), a high-ranking official has said.

At a recent working session with IOM General Director Amy Pope, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to eth United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, highlighted that the Vietnamese ministries, sectors and branches have prioritised and worked together to ensure multi-sectoral approach in handling migration challenges.

She pointed to several cooperation fields such as protecting rights for migrant workers, ensuring health and medical access for migrants, and improving locals’ ability to adapt and respond to climate change.

Vietnam has proactively engaged in international cooperation mechanisms on migration within the framework of ASEAN, ASEM and APEC, she added.

Welcoming Vietnam’s efforts and achievements in migration and the realisation of the GCM, Pope said enhancing migrants’ response and resilience to climate change and natural disasters will be a top priority of IOM’s activities in the coming time.

Vietnam and the IOM also hold great potential to boost cooperation at international mechanisms, especially those on migrant workers, the settlement of migration challenges in tandem with the realisation of development goals, and improvement of climate change response capacity, she said. Pope assumed the post of the IMO General Director in October 1, 2023, becoming the first woman to lead the UN migration agency.

Her priorities include promoting the participation of member states and the private sectors in response to migration challenges, encouraging rational policies for member states, capitalising on the IOM’s database, and continuing to reform the IOM’s budget program.