Vietnam coffee exports surpass seafood

A farmer harvests coffee in the Central Highlands

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, domestic and export coffee prices have rebounded strongly after the United States of America announced to suspend the implementation of reciprocal tariffs on its trading partners, including Vietnam.

Previously, in the early April, following the tariff announcement from the United States, coffee prices in the Central Highlands dropped from VND132,000 (US$5.1) per kilogram to VND118,000 (US$4.6) per kilogram. On the export market, coffee prices also plummeted, falling by US$1,251 per ton and US$2,356 per ton from their peaks for Robusta and Arabica coffee, respectively.

However, from April 10 when the United States decided a 90-day pause on proposed tariff hikes, coffee prices began to bounce again. In Central Highlands provinces such as Dak Lak, Gia Lai and Lam Dong, coffee prices have recovered to around VND132,000 (US$5.1) per kilogram, equalling the pre-tariff news level.

On the London and New York exchanges, Vietnam's export coffee prices have also been rising steadily and are now close to previous high levels.

However, experts pointed out that the primary driver of the price rebound was not supply and demand, it was thanks to the weakness of the United States Dollar (USD). As investors lose confidence in the USD, they are turning to trade commodities in USD, including coffee.

In Vietnam, the USD/VND exchange rate rising above VND26,000 per one USD has also contributed to the increase in domestic coffee prices.

According to the General Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance, in the first quarter of 2025, Vietnam’s coffee exports reached US$2.8 billion, an increase of 45.8 percent despite a drop in output. In comparison, seafood exports reached US$2.3 billion, up 19.2 percent. This marks the first time that coffee has surpassed seafood in export value, ranking second after wood products among Vietnam’s agricultural, forestry and fishery exports.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong