Vietnam Coast Guard strengthens ties with Indian counterpart

The Vietnam Coast Guard Region 3 Command held a send-off ceremony for Ship CSB 8005 carrying its working delegation to India in Ba Ria- Vung Tau on December 3.

The Vietnam Coast Guard Region 3 Command organizes a send-off ceremony for Ship CSB 8005 carrying its working delegation to India in Ba Ria- Vung Tau on December 3. (Photo: SGGP)

Headed by Colonel Nguyen Minh Khanh, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, the delegation will engage in exchange activities with their Indian counterpart.

Major General Ngo Binh Minh, Commander of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, said the visit is an international cooperation activity of political and diplomatic significance, contributing to fostering and deepening the robust ties between Vietnam and India as well as between their law enforcement forces at sea.

The delegation’s agenda includes courtesy meetings with local Indian authorities and leaders of the Indian Coast Guard’s Western Region, as well as cultural and sports exchanges.

Both sides will engage in joint exercises covering search and rescue operations, firefighting, and oil spill response.

Vietnamplus