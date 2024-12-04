International

Vietnam Coast Guard strengthens ties with Indian counterpart

The Vietnam Coast Guard Region 3 Command held a send-off ceremony for Ship CSB 8005 carrying its working delegation to India in Ba Ria- Vung Tau on December 3.

b8e99d49-a6dc-4f10-b4d8-3f7c28ddc521-2625.jpeg.jpg
The Vietnam Coast Guard Region 3 Command organizes a send-off ceremony for Ship CSB 8005 carrying its working delegation to India in Ba Ria- Vung Tau on December 3. (Photo: SGGP)

Headed by Colonel Nguyen Minh Khanh, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, the delegation will engage in exchange activities with their Indian counterpart.

Major General Ngo Binh Minh, Commander of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, said the visit is an international cooperation activity of political and diplomatic significance, contributing to fostering and deepening the robust ties between Vietnam and India as well as between their law enforcement forces at sea.

The delegation’s agenda includes courtesy meetings with local Indian authorities and leaders of the Indian Coast Guard’s Western Region, as well as cultural and sports exchanges.

Both sides will engage in joint exercises covering search and rescue operations, firefighting, and oil spill response.

Vietnamplus

Tags

India Vietnam Coast Guard Vietnam Coast Guard Region 3 Command Ba Ria - Vung Tau Vietnam#

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn