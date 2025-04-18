Vietnam – China friendship youth meeting concludes

The 24th Vietnam – China Youth Friendship Meeting wrapped up in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 17.

The event ran from April 12 to 18 as part of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and China (January 18) and took place on the occasion of the state visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

During their stay in Vietnam, the Chinese youth delegation experienced meaningful exchanges in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Ninh Binh province, and Quang Ninh province, fostering deeper personal connections between young people from both countries.

Delegates at the closing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

At the closing ceremony, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Nguyen Tuong Lam emphasised that the 2025 meeting carried profound significance as it demonstrated the concrete implementation of high-level joint declarations while contributing to raising awareness among young generations about new developments in the Vietnam – China relations.

An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Mr. Nguyen Tuong Lam, also President of the Vietnam Youth Federation, highlighted the responsibility of youth to inherit and continuously nurture the traditional friendship of "comrades-plus-brothers”, a precious asset of the two Parties, States and peoples.

Throughout the program, youth representatives exchanged experience in youth union activities and movements in their respective countries. They discussed specific directions and concrete actions to organise exchange activities. Participants also explored ways to effectively tap the "red heritage" of both sides to educate younger generations about Vietnam and China's history of mutual revolutionary assistance.

Editor-in-chief of China youth daily and head of the Chinese delegation Zeng Rui expressed his confidence that as long as the youth of both countries remain determined and continuously strive forward, they will overcome all challenges and make significant contributions to the modernisation of each country and the building of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future.

Vietnamplus