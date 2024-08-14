Vietnam, Cambodia promote cooperation in military-defence strategy research

The Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 13 for a delegation of the Center for Military Strategy Studies under the General Command of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) Sen. Lieut. Gen. Huynh Chien Thang hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 13 for a delegation of the Center for Military Strategy Studies under the General Command of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces led by its director General Kim Vanna.

Congratulating Cambodia on important achievements that the country has gained so far, Thang expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Cambodian People's Party headed by President Hun Sen and the management of Prime Minister Hun Manet, Cambodia will achieve greater successes.

He underlined that defence-military cooperation between the two countries have been promoted over the past years with practical effectiveness, becoming an important pillar in relations between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Notably, the two sides have maintained the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones, along with cooperation mechanisms, especially the deputy ministerial defence dialogue, and coordination in border management and protection, human resources training, and popularisation of the historical tradition, the meaning and significance of the Vietnam-Cambodia solidarity, and coordination in searching and repatriating the remains of martyrs. The two sides have also supported each other at regional and multilateral forums, he noted.

Thang said that in the coming time, the two military-defence strategy research agencies of the two sides should continue effectively implementing their memorandum of understanding on research cooperation, while sharing information and organising strategic research training courses.

He pledged that leaders of the VPA General Staff will continue supporting and creating optimal conditions for the two agencies to strengthen their cooperation, contributing to further deepening bilateral defence cooperation.

For his part, Kim Vanna said he hopes the two sides will continue to work together and support each other, contributing to enhancing the friendship between the two militaries and people for peace and stability in the region.

VNA