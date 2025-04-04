Vietnam, Burundi seek stronger friendship, cooperation

The Vietnamese and Burundi Presidents agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and strengthen political trust through various channels, as well as to effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

State President Luong Cuong (R) welcomes his visiting Burundian counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye in Hanoi on April 4 (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese and Burundi Presidents agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and strengthen political trust through various channels, as well as to effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms, especially the political consultations between the two foreign ministries.

State President Luong Cuong held talks with visiting Burundian counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye in Hanoi on April 4, during which the two leaders sought ways to further promote friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Welcoming the first official visit by President Evariste Ndayishimiye, President Luong Cuong highlighted the significance of the visit, which coincides with the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Burundi diplomatic relations (April 16, 1975-2025), the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), and the 80th anniversary of the National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945-2025).

Expressing his belief that this visit will usher in a new phase in the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries, President Luong Cuong affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with African nations, including Burundi, a long-time friend and supporter of Vietnam in both its fight for independence and its current nation-building efforts.

The Vietnamese State leader praised the achievements that Burundi has made in maintaining political stability, fostering national harmony, and promoting socio-economic development. He expressed confidence that under President Ndayishimiye's leadership, Burundi will successfully achieve its goals and make further contributions to peace, stability, and development in the region.

For his part, President Ndayishimiye expressed his admiration for Vietnam's struggle for independence and the significant achievements the country has made in socio-economic development, as well as in enhancing its international standing. He noted that despite the geographical distance, the two nations’ peoples remain united, sharing warm and friendly feelings and supporting each other.

Briefing his host on Burundi's socio-economic achievements and the country’s role and contributions at regional organisations, Ndayishimiye emphasised that the visit aimed to reaffirm Burundi's commitment to strengthening and developing its friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in investment, agriculture, mining, science and technology, and digital transformation, and suggested the two sides establish permanent diplomatic missions in each other’s country.

The two leaders agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and strengthen political trust through various channels, as well as to effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms, especially the political consultations between the two foreign ministries.

The talks between State President Luong Cuong and his Burundian counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye in Hanoi on April 4 (Photo: VNA)

They acknowledged the developments in economic cooperation, notably the success of the Lumitel telecommunications joint venture with the engagement of Vietnam’s Viettel Group, which has make contributions to economic development while benefiting both nations' citizens.

Both sides recognised the untapped potential for further increasing bilateral trade and agreed to promote information exchange about market need, industries, investment opportunities, and to facilitate business connections and cooperation. They concurred to diversify trade items, identify priority sectors, and make it easier for key exports of both nations to access each other's markets.

With a shared understanding of the vast potential for bilateral cooperation, the two leaders agreed to continue promoting collaboration in the areas matching their strengths and special interest, particularly agriculture; share development experiences; and actively negotiate to sign cooperation agreements to perfect the legal framework for facilitating cooperation activities.

The host took the occasion to thank the Burundian President for supporting and creating favourable conditions for the telecoms joint venture of Viettel, as well as for other Vietnamese businesses to operate and do business stably and sustainably in the African country.

At the talks, the two leaders also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern. The Vietnamese President appreciated contributions by Burundi, as well as President Evariste Ndayishimiye personally in his role as First Vice-Chairperson of the African Union (AU) in 2025 and as a coordinator of the AU's agenda on youth, peace, and security.

They agreed to enhance coordination, cooperation, and mutual support at international organisations, and multilateral and inter-regional forums, particularly the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement. The President of Burundi expressed his willingness to act as a bridge and support Vietnam in strengthening cooperation with the AU and establishing relations with the East African Community.

Regarding the East Sea issue, President Luong Cuong proposed Burundi support ASEAN's stance on solving disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as ASEAN's efforts to build the East Sea into a sea of peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development.

The Burundian President invited his Vietnamese counterpart to pay an official visit to the country in the near future. President Cuong accepted the invitation with pleasure.

After the talks, the two Presidents witnessed the signing of two cooperation documents: a framework agreement on cooperation between the two Governments and a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of the political and diplomatic consultation mechanism.

Vietnamplus