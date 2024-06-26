Vietnam – an economic growth model: WEF leader

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 26 met Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 26 met Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on the sidelines of the 15th WEF’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2024 in Dalian city, China’s Liaoning province.

The PM spoke highly of Schwab’s vision, and the WEF’s important role in promoting dialogues and cooperation globally, especially public-private partnership.

Stressing the success of the Dalian meeting, Chinh said its theme “Next Frontiers for Growth” has inspired countries and businesses to pursue innovation and join hands in building the global economy in the future.

Schwab expressed his impression of Chinh’s message delivered at the plenary session, noting the WEF and its member groups highly value Vietnam’s prospects, investment environment, and economic achievements. He described the Southeast Asian nation as a model of economic growth and the utilisation of opportunities generated by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The two sides noted with pleasure significant developments in cooperation between Vietnam and the WEF over the recent past, particularly the signing of the 2023-2026 memorandum of understanding at the 14th WEF’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions in China's Tianjin last year.

They agreed to effectively carry out the MoU and develop the center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Ho Chi Minh City, scheduled to be officially launched in September, into a leading connection center in the region.

The WEF said it welcomes Vietnam to join its Fourth Industrial Revolution Network, calling this an opportunity for the country to share technology knowledge and enhance cooperation in science-technology and innovation.

Schwab conveyed an invitation to Chinh to attend the WEF annual meeting in Davos in 2025.

Later the same day, the Vietnamese leader travelled to Beijing for other activities there.

Vietnamplus