VBF: FDI to maintain upward trend in 2025

The Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) predicts that Vietnam's GDP growth for 2024 could reach the target of 6.5 percent, with foreign direct investment (FDI) expected to maintain its upward trend through this year and 2025.

On October 3, the National Assembly (NA)'s Economic Committee held a meeting with the VBF, chaired by Deputy Chairman Nguyen Dinh Viet and VBF Co-chair Michael Vu Nguyen.

According to the VBF's report on Vietnam's socio-economic development in 2024 and its outlook for 2025, GDP growth in the first half of 2024 reached 6.42 percent, surpassing the target. If this recovery continues in the remaining quarters, annual GDP growth may achieve the 6.5 percent goal. The FDI sector has contributed significantly to this growth.

VBF noted that economic recovery will likely be driven by continued improvements in export-oriented manufacturing and a rebound in domestic demand. FDI inflows are forecasted to keep increasing through 2025, as global supply chains shift and more foreign companies view Vietnam as a strategic hub for high-tech manufacturing.

During a discussion with VBF, Deputy Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee Nguyen Dinh Viet shared that at the upcoming 8th session, the NA plans to pass 16 laws and two resolutions and review 12 other draft laws. To promptly address investors' challenges, the Government has submitted draft laws under the approach of "one law amends many laws," aimed at quickly resolving current difficulties.

VBF Co-chair Michael Vu Nguyen expressed appreciation for the positive signs in Vietnam's economic and social recovery and endorsed the "one law amends many laws" approach, believing it will lead to significant positive changes in the country’s socio-economic development.

The meeting covered a range of topics, including reforming the legal framework for securities market management, improving the business investment environment, and revising key legislation such as the Law on Securities, Law on Investment, Law on Enterprises, and Law on Bidding.

