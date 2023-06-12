Value of bonds bought back before maturity by businesses increases 70.6 percent

The value of bonds bought back by businesses before maturity since the beginning of the year increased 70.6 percent year on year with a total value of VND76,523 billion (US$3,293,043).

The Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA) announced only one enterprise had successful corporate bond issuance in May. Specifically, Nui Phao Mining and Mineral Processing Company issued 5-year bonds worth VND2,600 billion with the average interest rate of corporate bonds around 9 percent per annum.

Accumulation of corporate bond issuance from the beginning of the year until now reached a total value of VND34,258 billion, through 7 issuances worth VND 5,521 billion accounting for 16 percent and 19 sole issuances worth VND28,737 billion accounting for 84 percent.

According to VBMA data compiled from the Hanoi Stock Exchange, as of June 2, businesses have bought back VND25,598 billion of bonds. The value of bonds bought back by businesses before maturity since the beginning of the year increased 70.6 percent year on year with a total value of VND76,523 billion (US$3,293,043).