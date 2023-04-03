Unseasonable crab in Kien Giang sets new record price

At the current time, the Kien Giang Province-based crab is being traded at its peak price due to unreasonableness.

Particularly, crab full of fat is being sold from VND800,000 (US$34) to VND900,000 (US$38) per kilogram and meaty crab is being purchased from VND500,000 (US$21) per kilogram.

Crab farmer Le Minh Thong in Canh Den Hamlet, Phong Dong Commune, Vinh Thuan District, Kien Giang Province informed that the traders purchased crab at high price day by day thanks to high demand in domestic market.

He added that some Chinese traders came to buy local crab which made its price higher. Besides, the crab farmer also informed that one kilogram of crab was being traded for up to VND1 million (US$43) right at the pond and he could buy a goldthread after selling five kilograms of crab.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Kien Giang Province, there are 50,000 hectares of the crab farming areas for sea crab in the Mekong Delta province in 2023, increasing 2,300 hectares over 2022 and trading activities of crab tended to surge year by year.

Director of Thuan Phat Cooperative Le The Sua in Dong Hung Commune, An Minh District, Kien Giang Province said that the locality has developed the crop rotation model of shrimp and rice previously. However, thanks to the high demand for consumption, 24 members of the cooperative agreed to switch to a crop rotation model of shrimp – crab – rice.

Tran Van Nguyen, who is a member of Thuan Phat Cooperative and has two hectares of the new model, said that he had harvested over one ton of shrimp and crab with a total revenue of more than VND160 million (US$6,800) thanks to good environment handling and effective farming. It is expected to bring a turnover of around VND300 million (US$12,700) in advance of the rice crop harvest season.