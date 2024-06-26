Two big hospitals collaborated to save a 3-year-old girl who had been diagnosed with a rare form of vaginal cancer.

Two hospitals collaborate to save 3-year-old girl with rare cancer

Despite undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, the baby girl still needs radiation therapy using a complex technique that is only performed at a few centers.

On June 25, Ho Chi Minh City Cancer Hospital announced that it had successfully collaborated with the National Children's Hospital in Hanoi to perform brachytherapy on a cancer patient.

The 3-year-old girl from the Northern Province of Tuyen Quang was diagnosed with a very rare vaginal rhabdomyosarcoma, with the tumor located deep in the upper third of the vagina.

At the National Children's Hospital, the toddler was treated with the most up-to-date regimen, surgery to remove most of the tumor, and 9 cycles of chemotherapy, but there was still microscopic tumor residue. The patient is too young and the tumor is located deep, so surgery is not possible due to the risk of many sequelae. The best option at this time is localizing brachytherapy to the remaining tumor bed.

On the afternoon of May 9, Ho Chi Minh City Cancer Hospital held an online consultation with experts from the National Children's Hospital, Hue Central Hospital, and Ho Chi Minh City Children's Hospital 2. Medical experts of the hospitals arrived at an agreement on the use of brachytherapy, a high-tech and complex technique, which is usually applied to very young patients.

Based on MRI and CT scan results, Ho Chi Minh City Cancer Hospital used 3D printing technology to create a special kit tailored to the child's anatomy (a device to allow the radiation source to enter). After the preparation process, the girl was transferred to Ho Chi Minh City.

On June 4, the team of radiation oncologists, medical physicists, radiation therapists, and anesthesiologists successfully performed the first radiation treatment for the patient. According to the treatment plan, the patient will receive 9 radiation treatments over 5 days. This method offers the prospect of curing the child and leaving very few sequelae.

According to Ho Chi Minh City Cancer Hospital, this is the third brachytherapy case performed by the two hospitals in the past two years. The collaboration between the hospitals and the application of high technology will bring the best treatment opportunities and quality of life for patients.

By Giao Linh – Translated by Anh Quan