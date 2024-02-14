Traffic accident victims decrease, explosive casualties increase

Traffic accident victims decreased whereas casualties from fireworks and explosives increased during the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year), according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health today sent a report on healthcare work during the Lunar New Year to the Government Office. The Ministry of Health said that by the end of February 13, the number of medical examinations and emergency cases due to firecrackers and explosives continued to increase with 583 cases, a year on year increase of 52 percent, including 1 death and 302 hospitalizations.

Along with that, hospitals also received 82 people who went to medical facilities for examination and emergency treatment of accidents caused by weapons and other home-made explosives, an increase of 60 cases compared to the same period during the Tet holiday including five deaths.

Regarding examination and emergency cases suspected to be caused by traffic accidents, medical facilities across the country received examination and emergency treatment for 19,673 cases, down 12.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Of them, 8,032 people were hospitalized and 2,284 cases were transferred to other large infirmaries for further treatment.

As many as 105 people died including 32 deaths at the hospital and 73 deaths before hospitalization, down 21.1 percent compared to the same period during the Lunar New Year 2023.

Medical examination and treatment facilities under the Ministry of Health and health departments of provinces and cities said that medical facilities received 321,219 patients for examination and emergency treatment, an increase of 30.2 percent over the same period last year. Medical facilities performed 13,095 surgeries, including 2,878 emergency surgeries.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan