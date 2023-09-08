Traffic accident casualties reach over 1.15 million people in Vietnam a year

According to statistics from the World Health Organization in Vietnam, more than 1.15 million Vietnamese people get injured and died due to each year.

Yesterday, the Vietnam Red Cross Association in collaboration with the People's Committee of the Northern Province of Vinh Phuc celebrated World First Aid Day 2023 and rehearsed road traffic accident first aid.

This year's World First Aid Day has the theme ‘First Aid in the Digital World’ to stress digital technology’s important part to play in helping people of all ages become more aware of first aid.

Over the years, the Vietnam Red Cross Society has trained nearly 300 first aid trainers and instructors as per the Ministry of Health’s standards. They will take part in training first aid knowledge and skills for volunteers working at more than 500 first aid stations and a team of taxi drivers, motorbike taxi drivers, who are working in traffic accident-prone areas so that drivers can support and help traffic accident victims.