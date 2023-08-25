Trade surplus reaches US$16.25 billion by mid-August

Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of US$16.25 billion as of August 15, according to the General Department of Customs.

The country’s total import and export turnover hit over US$402 billion in the period, including US$209.43 billion in export value, representing a yearly decline of 10.1 percent, or US$23.5 billion in comparison with the same period last year.

In the first half of August, Vietnam's trade with the rest of the world was estimated at US$28.6 billion, of which export value decreased by 10.8 percent year-on-year to US$14.4 billion.

Top exports include phones and accessories (US$2.42 billion); computers, electronic products and components (US$2.38 billion); garments and textiles (US$1.55 billion); and machinery and equipment (US$1.53 billion).

Meanwhile, the country spent US$14.2 billion on importing commodities in the reviewed period, up 5.3 percent against the same period last year.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it will continue to support businesses to optimize benefits from free trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the UK – Vietnam FTA (UKVFTA), in an effort to boost exports amid a global market slump.

The ministry has also worked with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to negotiate with China to open its market to other fruits and vegetables of Vietnam such as green-skinned pomelo, fresh coconut, avocado, pineapple, star apple, lemon, and cantaloupe.