Trade surplus hits US$8.4 billion in four months: GSO

Vietnam's import-export revenue reached US$238.88 billion in the first four months of this year, with trade surplus reaching $8.4 billion, higher than the $7.66 billion recorded in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

April exports were estimated at $30.94 billion, up 10.6 percent over the same period last year, pushing the total results in the first four months of this year to $123.64 billion, a year-on-year rise of 15 percent.

Of the total, the domestic sector contributed $33.62 billion, and the FDI sector $90.02 billion.

Exports of processed products were estimated at $108.27 billion, accounting for 87.5 percent of the total.

The US is the largest export market of Vietnam with a revenue of $34.1 billion, followed by China with $18 billion and the EU with $16.4 billion.

In April, Vietnam imported $30.26 billion worth of products, a rise of 19.9 percent year on year, pushing the total import value in the January-April period to $115.24 billion, up 15.4 percent over the same period last year.

Imports of the domestic sector were $41.86 billion, while that of the foreign-invested sector was $73.38 billion.

Production materials were the major imports in the four-month period with a value of $108.33 billion, accounting for 94 percent of the total imports.

China remained the biggest import market of Vietnam with a value of $41.6 billion, and the Republic of Korea came second with $17.1 billion. Vietnam also imported $15.6 billion worth of goods from ASEAN countries in the period, the GSO reported, adding that that the April trade surplus hit $0.68 billion.

VNA