Tourism sector thrives during National Day holiday

During the four-day National Day holiday, numerous destinations across the country saw a significant increase in visitors.

The common trend was to choose locations near home, often linked to historical and cultural sites.

Historic sites draw crowds

On September 3, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism reported that during the four-day National Day holiday, the city’s total tourism revenue reached nearly VND2.94 trillion, an increase of 1.7 percent over the same period in 2023.

Visitors to the Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area in Da Nang City are welcomed by hundreds of national flags.

Tourist attractions and entertainment venues across the city recorded approximately 980,000 visits. The number of guests staying at accommodations was estimated at around 214,630, up 32.5 percent year-on-year. In the city center, popular spots like Reunification Palace, Nguyen Van Binh Book Street, and Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens were crowded during peak days.

Reports from Cu Chi Tunnels Historic Site and Rung Sac Revolutionary Base in Can Gio indicated that tens of thousands of visitors, mostly day-trippers, visited these locations over the holiday. Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and People's Committee Headquarters welcomed nearly 2,000 visitors during the first two days of September.

The leaders of the Da Lat City People’s Committee in Lam Dong Province reported that the city welcomed approximately 100,000 visitors during the holiday period, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Tourists in Da Lat preferred venturing to the outskirts to explore the natural landscapes.

In the Southernmost part of the country, Mr. Tran Hieu Hung, Director of the Ca Mau Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, noted that Mui Ca Mau National Tourist Area received 11,600 visitors. Total tourism revenue during the holiday exceeded VND77 billion.

Meanwhile, visitor numbers in Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang Province, rose by more than 20 percent. However, the number of domestic tourists remained low due to unpredictable weather and the high cost of airfare.

On September 3, Mr. Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, reported that during the four-day holiday from August 31 to September 3, the tourism sector served an estimated 3 million visitors, up 20 percent compared to the same period in 2023. The average occupancy rate at tourist accommodations was 56 percent, up 1.85 percent from last year's holiday period. The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism noted that this year’s holiday saw localities, tourist sites, businesses, and accommodations make significant investments in infrastructure, improve service quality, and enhance hospitality. Most destinations kept tourism service prices stable compared to regular days, with many accommodations not charging holiday surcharges. As of now, no serious incidents affecting tourism have been reported nationwide. Price hikes, overcharging, or scams targeting tourists were largely absent.

Tourism surge driven by highway completion

According to the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Thanh Hoa Province, popular destinations this holiday included the coastal resorts of Sam Son (Sam Son City), Hai Tien (Hoang Hoa District), and Hai Hoa (Nghi Son Town); Pu Luong Nature Reserve; the World Heritage Site of Ho Dynasty Citadel; and Lam Kinh Historical Site.

Mr. Nguyen Van Long, Deputy Director of Ho Dynasty Citadel Management Board, reported a significant surge in visitors to the citadel, with nearly 10,000 guests. The extended holiday, favorable weather, and the completion of the highway connecting the North Central Coast to the North contributed to this increase.

Thousands of tourists visit NovaWorld Phan Thiet tourist site in Phan Thiet City, Binh Thuan Province.

Binh Thuan Province also experienced a major boost in tourism this year thanks to the new highway. The province saw around 385,000 visitors, including approximately 9,700 international tourists, a 3.3-fold increase compared to 2023. Accommodation occupancy rates ranged from 80 percent to 95 percent, with many establishments reaching full capacity. Total tourism revenue amounted to about VND510 billion.

Ha Tinh Province similarly attracted a large number of visitors as many sought a change of scenery by heading to Rao An Beach (Son Kim 1 Commune, Huong Son District) to enjoy nature and local specialties.

In Da Nang City, many residents sought out a rural atmosphere, with many young people and families among the visitors. According to the Da Nang Department of Tourism, there was a notable trend toward choosing nearby destinations. This year, the number of travelers arriving by train (approximately 10,768 passengers) and by self-driven vehicles increased significantly. During the four-day holiday, Da Nang attracted nearly 308,000 visitors, an increase of 21.2 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Tourism revenue reached over VND1.2 trillion, a 33.8 percent increase from last year.

The ancient town of Hoi An in Quang Nam Province attracts many visitors.

Mr. Nguyen Van Phuc, Director of the Thua Thien Hue Department of Tourism, reported that the province welcomed an estimated 130,000 visitors, up 32.7 percent compared to 2023. The newly opened Hai Van Quan site on the Hai Van Pass attracted 14,636 visitors.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hong, Director of the Quang Nam Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, noted a significant increase in domestic visitors during this period due to the extended holiday. Many tourists brought their families for a trip before the new school year begins. Quang Nam Province is estimated to have received around 193,000 visitors, up 16 percent year-on-year.

Thanks to the popularity of Mang Den Eco-Tourism Area, Mr. Pham Van Thang, Deputy Chairman of the Kon Plong District People’s Committee in Kon Tum Province, reported that 130 accommodation facilities with 1,500 rooms, capable of hosting up to 6,000 guests per day, were fully booked during the holiday.

Lao Cai Province welcomed approximately 196,500 visitors, with Sa Pa Town alone experiencing a 33.2 percent increase in visitor numbers compared to the same period last year. Among these, over 183,000 were domestic tourists, while more than 13,470 were international, reflecting a 46.4 percent increase from 2023. Total tourism revenue in Lao Cai during the four-day holiday reached around VND606 billion. In Mu Cang Chai District, Yen Bai Province, over 45,000 visitors came to enjoy the sight of ripe rice fields, explore the area, and experience the local ethnic culture. Tourism revenue during the holiday was estimated at over VND45 billion. In Lang Son Province, which is currently in the chestnut harvest season, more than 20 chestnut orchards in Quang Lac Commune (Lang Son City) attracted thousands of visitors interested in picking chestnuts. Although these trees were planted over 20 years ago, they have only recently gained popularity with tourists in the past 2-3 years. Orchard owners reported that each farm typically hosted between 500 and 1,000 visitors.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan