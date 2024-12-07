Top legislator receives leader of Japanese Communist Party

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man received Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee Shii Kazuo in Tokyo on December 6 as part of his ongoing official visit to Japan.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) receives Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party Central Committee Shii Kazuo in Tokyo on December 6 (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man congratulated the JCP on winning a significant number of seats in the recent House of Representatives election, and thanked Shii for leading a JCP delegation to the national mourning ceremony for late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in July.

On this occasion, he conveyed the regards from General Secretary To Lam and other senior leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) to Shii and leaders of the JCP.

Expressing his pleasure at the growth of the Vietnam-Japan relations after over the past more than 50 years, the Vietnamese NA leader highlighted the elevation of their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world. He emphasised that political trust between the two countries has continued to strengthen, with substantial progress in cooperation across various fields, including economy, investment, trade, tourism, science and technology, education and training, national defence, and security.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man affirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam consider Japan a top strategic partner and a key priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations. He also emphasised that the CPV consistently values its traditional solidarity and friendship with the JCP.

For his part, Shii highlighted the traditional solidarity and friendship between the JCP and the CPV, affirming that the JCP views the CPV as a trusted friend and partner, and expressed his hope to continue developing the relationship between the two parties.

Looking ahead, Shii suggested that both parties continue implementing agreements to strengthen their ties through regular high-level contacts and meetings, the continued organisation of theory exchanges, and mutual support on international and multilateral forums.

Agreeing with the JCP leader’s proposals to further enhance party-to-party cooperation, Man expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the support and friendship extended by the JCP and Shii personally towards the Party, State, and people of Vietnam.

He proposed that the two parties continue working closely together to further develop the bilateral relations in a robust, comprehensive, and practical manner in line with the new level of the bilateral relationship upgraded in 2023. He urged the JCP to continue influencing the Japanese Government to promote substantial cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, new-generation official development assistance (ODA), and security-defence.

Furthermore, he asked the JCP to continue supporting Vietnam’s stance on the East Sea issue and the settlement of disputes through peaceful means based on international law.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of the relationship between the two parties, agreeing to continue strengthening exchanges and high-level contacts in flexible ways, while maintaining and enhancing the effectiveness of the theory exchange mechanisms, and sharing perspectives and positions on global and regional issues.

