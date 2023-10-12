Thu Duc Medical Cluster to be built on area of over 100 hectares

The People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health chaired a conference on October 12 to discuss the development orientation of Thu Duc City with the focus of establishment of the third specialized medical cluster of Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, types of specialized medical facilities need to be developed and diversified investment forms and phase-wise implementation plans, projects of new medical facilities need to be prioritized implementation to meet urgent demands of healthcare for the people of Thu Duc City and neighboring areas.

In particular, it is essential to give priority of land allocation serving the construction of public medical facilities and hospitals such as the second facility of Le Van Thinh Hospital with an area of 0.9 hectares, the second facility of Le Van Viet Hospital with a total area of 1.5 hectares and Thu Duc City Hospital with a total area of 5.8 hectares that were proposed by budget and loans through stimulus packages.

Besides, the two sides came to an agreement to allocate 0.8 hectares of land to build the second facility of Eye Hospital through loans from stimulus packages and an area of 2.9 hectares to form a new high-tech disease screening center through an invitation for private capital.

The form of PPP (public-private partnership) was also proposed for construction project of a specialized stroke hospital in Ho Chi Minh City and the Ho Chi Minh City Mental Hospital in Thu Duc City.

The two sides approved priority for land allocation to open more medical training facilities on high-quality human resources such as the Faculty of Medicine – Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM), an advanced model combining the school and institute of Ho Chi Minh City Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital, medical universities of countries having developed health systems such as Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and so on.