Tech4Life 2024 showcases cutting-edge solutions for smarter, greener future

The Vietnam Software Association and the HCMC Information-Communications Department organized the third Tech4Life 2024 Exhibition and Conference, centered around the theme "Technology Elevating Lives."

The organization board is visiting technology booths in the exhibition area



This event was part of a series of activities in response to the National Digital Transformation Day on October 10 and aimed to support HCMC in fostering digital transformation initiatives, technology applications, and innovation.

Held on September 12-13 at Tan Son Nhat Pavillon (Phu Nhuan District), Tech4Life is an annual technology event in HCMC, showcasing the latest technological products, platforms, solutions, and smart devices, and providing updates on digital transformation trends to promote the application of technology in all aspects of life. The event contributes to assisting residents, government agencies, and businesses in the city in accessing and applying new technology trends to serve the digital transformation and intelligent living of people.

Tech4Life 2024 featured numerous activities, including a technology exhibition showcasing modern equipment and technological solutions from over 50 domestic and foreign enterprises. There were also specialized workshops and experience sharing sessions on green-smart production, AI in Smart Life, and AI in Smart Work, aiming to support individuals and businesses in applying AI and digital transformation in a concrete and sustainable manner.

In his opening speech, Nguyen Dinh Thang, a founding member of the Vietnam Software Association (VINASA), stated that in recent years, digital transformation has permeated every individual, household, organization, and especially the business community. The application of technology has become the golden key for businesses to quickly adapt and transform.

In line with the global trend, HCMC has chosen green growth as its future development strategy, prioritizing sustainable economic development, social equity, and a green, carbon-neutral economy. The city has set a target of reducing emissions by 10 percent by 2030 in the Action Plan to Respond to Climate Change for the period 2021-2030, aiming to build a favorable, safe, and efficient living and working environment for people and businesses.

Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center is explaining the directions for digital transformation in HCMC in the upcoming time



Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center shared that the city aims to achieve by 2025:

a rate of 50 percent or more of dossiers processed through online public services;

at least 90 percent of people and businesses satisfied with the resolution of administrative procedures;

the digitization and storing of people's and businesses' information at the city's data center;

the digital economy accounting for 25 percent of GRDP;

a labor productivity increase of at least 7 percent annually;

the rate of 60 percent of people and businesses with electronic payment accounts;

a broadband infrastructure coverage of 95 percent of households;

4G/5G mobile networks and smartphones becoming popularized.

HCMC has chosen green growth as its future development strategy, emphasizing economic prosperity, environmental sustainability, and social equity. At the end of 2022, the city approved the plan to implement the National Green Growth Strategy towards sustainable development in HCMC for the period 2021-2030.

“With a vision for 2030, HCMC strives to become a smart city with fundamental and comprehensive innovation in the operations of the digital government apparatus, digital businesses, and the prosperity and civilization of a digital society. Currently, the city is conducting research on the Green Growth Strategy Framework to 2030, with a vision to 2050, focusing on the pillars of green resources (high-quality human resources, green finance, green connectivity/cooperation); green infrastructure (green energy transition, clean water - water conservation, resource circulation); green behavior (green consumption, green transportation, green building)," emphasized Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Thanh Tam