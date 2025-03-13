Tax Department announces to halt electronic tax services temporarily

An official announcement has been issued by the Tax Department regarding the temporary cessation of electronic tax system operations.

The Tax Department announces a temporary suspension of certain electronic tax systems to implement the new model

The Tax Department, in a notice issued yesterday, announced the temporary suspension of electronic tax systems to support the upgrade process associated with the restructuring and alignment of tax agency operations.

The temporary suspension of electronic tax systems will be implemented between 17:00 on March 12, 2025, and 08:00 on March 17, 2025. This suspension is necessitated by planned system upgrades and the strategic conversion of tax agency categories, reflecting an administrative restructuring initiative.

The notice explicitly states that during the implementation process, taxpayers encountering any issues should contact the Tax Department's support channels via phone at 024.37689679 (extension 2180), email at nhomhttdt@gdt.gov.vn, or other available support channels at tax agencies.

The Tax Department has stated that, in accordance with the National Assembly and Government's restructuring and state apparatus arrangement policies, the Ministry of Finance has issued a decision defining the functions, tasks, authorities, and organizational structure of the Department. This decision mandates the implementation of a new model comprising 20 regional tax branches and 350 district-level tax teams, replacing the previous structure of 63 tax departments and affiliated agencies.

All tax systems will resume normal operations outside of this suspension period.

The Tax Department advised that taxpayers may continue to conduct tax administrative procedures excluding electronic tax payment through electronic channels, direct submission, and postal services during the system upgrade and conversion period. However, processing and result delivery may experience delays. The Tax Department apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates taxpayers' understanding.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan