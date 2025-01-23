Swiss media highlights upgrading of ties with Vietnam

Swiss media outlets have extensively covered the diplomatic milestone between Vietnam and Switzerland, with both countries agreeing in principle to elevate their relationship to a comprehensive partnership.

(Photo: VNA)

The news platform Nau.ch, citing the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA, emphasised the mutual desire of both nations to strengthen dialogue. During a meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter at the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, representatives from the two foreign ministries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish regular dialogue.

State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alexandre Fasel noted that the MoU provides a framework for consistent political discussions across multiple domains, including diplomacy, economy, culture, human rights, and sustainable development. He highlighted that this agreement reaffirms Switzerland’s commitment to deepening its relationship with an important Southeast Asian partner.

Switzerland’s German-language daily Blick also reported on the positive developments in Vietnam-Switzerland relations, particularly in politics, diplomacy, trade and investment, development cooperation, science and technology, and education and training.

Earlier, President Keller-Sutter expressed on social media platform X that her January 21 working day was highly productive, thanking leaders and representatives of organisations, including Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, for their collaboration.

VNA