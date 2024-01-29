State Treasury to auction VND400 trillion worth of government bonds this year

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

In the first quarter of this year, it will offer about VND127 trillion worth of government bonds.



The agency said it will closely follow the assigned capital mobilisation plan and promptly propose to the Ministry of Finance solutions to raise capital from the government bond issuance with appropriate volume, term and interest rate to ensure sufficient mobilisation.



In 2023, the State Treasury raised nearly VND298.5 trillion in Government bonds, reaching 98 percent of the plan assigned by the Ministry of Finance. The average issuance term was 12.6 years with an average issuance interest rate of 3.21 percent per year.



The total payment of principal and interest on government bonds last year was VND185 trillion, of which principal was more than VND101 trillion.

VNA