Business

Banking-finance

State Treasury to auction VND400 trillion worth of government bonds this year

The State Treasury has announced that it plans to raise VND400 trillion (over US$16.25 billion ) worth of government bonds via auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) this year.

bonds-8086.jpg
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

In the first quarter of this year, it will offer about VND127 trillion worth of government bonds.

The agency said it will closely follow the assigned capital mobilisation plan and promptly propose to the Ministry of Finance solutions to raise capital from the government bond issuance with appropriate volume, term and interest rate to ensure sufficient mobilisation.

In 2023, the State Treasury raised nearly VND298.5 trillion in Government bonds, reaching 98 percent of the plan assigned by the Ministry of Finance. The average issuance term was 12.6 years with an average issuance interest rate of 3.21 percent per year.

The total payment of principal and interest on government bonds last year was VND185 trillion, of which principal was more than VND101 trillion.

VNA

Tags

Ministry of Finance State Treasury government bonds government bond issuance

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn