State budget collection estimated up over 19 percent in 2024

Vietnam's total state budget revenue for 2024 is projected to surpass VND2.02 quadrillion (approximately US$79.24 billion), marking an increase of 19.1 percent compared to the estimate, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

As of December 27, state budget collection had already exceeded VND1.99 quadrillion, reaching 117.4 percent of the target for the year. Of this, domestic revenue accounted for 115.2 percent of the estimate, that from crude oil hit 126.2 percent, and import-export revenue reached an impressive 134.2 percent.

Meanwhile, total state budget expenditure for 2024 is expected to be approximately VND1.83 quadrillion, or 86.4 percent of the estimate. Spending on development investment is forecqast to hit 78.1 percent of the goal approved by the National Assembly and 77.5 percent of the plan set by the Prime Minister. Regular expenditures, including those for national defence, security, and social welfare, are estimated at around 94.5 percent of the projected figure.

The finance ministry emphasised that the balance between the central and local budgets has been maintained. Despite these expenditures, the state budget deficit is projected to be about 3.4 percent of GDP, VND10 trillion lower than originally estimated.

The Ministry of Finance has managed government bond issuance efficiently to meet funding requirements, ensuring that the state's budget plan is executed and debts are repaid on schedule. In 2024, VND330.4 trillion worth of goverment bonds were issued, achieving 82.59 percent of the initial target. These bonds have an average maturity of 11-12 years and an average annual coupon rate of 2.52 percent.

By year-end, Vietnam’s public debt stood at around 36-37 percent of GDP, with government debt accounting for approximately 33-34 percent of GDP. The government's debt repayment obligation made up 20-21 percent of state budget revenue, well below the ceiling level set by the National Assembly.

Vietnam's national credit rating remains strong, supported by effective economic management, robust export growth, continued foreign investment, and controlled public debt. All three major rating agencies—S&P, Fitch, and Moody's—have maintained a positive outlook on Vietnam's credit rating. S&P and Fitch rated Vietnam at BB+, while Moody's rated it Ba2, both with a stable outlook.

Vietnamplus