Spring longevity celebrations honor veteran leaders of city’s health sector

The Party Committee of the HCMC Department of Health on February 2 held a meeting to extend Tet greetings to leaders and former leaders in the health sector ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Organizing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R), and Director of the HCMC Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong (L) congratulate veteran doctors. (Photo: SGGP)

The event saw the presence of Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Organizing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc.

According to Director of the HCMC Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong, in 2023, the city's healthcare sector had many outstanding activities, including smart medical applications in caring for people in Thanh An island commune in Can Gio District, easing patient overload in HCMC Oncology Hospital and HCMC Children’s Hospital 1.

In addition, the city implemented a health examination program for the elderly while the municipal healthcare sector has identified seven groups of solutions for the specialized medical development.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Organizing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (L) wishes Dr. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, former Director of Tu Du Obstetrics Hospital good health and longevity. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC Department of Health has participated in the city's digital transformation to integrate data from the sector into the city’s shared database and collaborated with departments and local authorities to strictly control and handle illegal advertising activities in the medical field.

On this occasion, the Department of Health of the city held a longevity celebration for 26 health professionals over 80.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh